Chepauk I, J and K stands | Clearance for gym demolition by Monday

We have now reached the end-game of almost a decade-long lockjam over the I, J, and K stands at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

The three stands of the iconic stadium at Chepauk were last opened in December 2012, when India played Pakistan in an ODI series.

The issue in contention is the creation of eight metres of setback space between the Madras Cricket Club (MCC) and the ‘K’ stand by demolishing 12 metres of the MCC gym as mandated by the court.

The Hindu has learnt from a source close to the issue that MCC, which had formally applied for the demolition order, was likely to get the clearance by Monday.

“We are almost certain of getting the go-ahead from the relevant authorities on Monday, and the demolition of the gym could start on the same day or from Tuesday,” said the source.

The three stands can seat close to 12,000 spectators. “We are sure that for the next edition of the IPL, the I, J, and K stands along with all other stands will be available for the public,” the source said.

The cricket-loving Chennai people will be the winners.