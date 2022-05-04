IPL 2022 | CSK choose to bowl vs RCB; Moeen returns
RCB fielded an unchanged XI
Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.
CSK have replaced Mitchell Santner with Moeen Ali, while RCB are fielding the same playing XI from their previous game.
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.