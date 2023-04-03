IPL 2023 | Gaikwad, Conway power CSK to 217/7 against LSG

April 03, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Chennai

Opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway shared a scintillating century stand to power Chennai Super Kings to 217 for seven in an IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday. While the highly-rated Gaikwad hit a classy half-century to lead CSK's charge, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni smacked a 89-metre six and another to send the adoring Chepauk crowd into a frenzy.

A delirious crowd had their glimpse of 'Thala', Dhoni as he carted two big sixes before being dismissed, going for a third off Mark Wood's bowling for 12 off 3 balls.

After the initial blitz by Gaikwad (57 off 37 balls; 3 fours, 4 sixes) and Devon Conway (47 off 29 balls; 5 fours, 2 sixes), there were valuable contributions from Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls; 1 four, 3 sixes) and Moeen Ali (19).

Wood, who picked up five wickets in LSG's demolition of Delhi Capitals on Sunday, was not as effective and finished with 3 for 49 from his four overs.

LSG managed to put the brakes on the free-scoring CSK batters, thanks to a splendid spell by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3 for 28 in 4 overs) in the middle overs.

Sent in to bat by LSG captain K L Rahul, Gaikwad and Conway creamed 79 runs in the first six overs taking full advantage of the fielding restrictions as no bowler was spared the stick.

The stylish Gaikwad continued his form from the season opener where he hammered 92 and in the New Zealand left-hander's company brought up the team's 100 in the eighth over.

Gaikwad made batting look so easy as he effortlessly lofted three sixes in K Gowtham's opening over (5th of the innings). He continued to pile on the runs and a flick for a six off the pacy Wood underlined the supreme form he is in.

The CSK openers were on a roll and brought up the 100-run stand in the eighth over as LSG bowlers looked clueless.

Paceman Avesh Khan, who bowled the second over of the innings, conceded 16 runs from his first four deliveries, including four wides as CSK got off to a rapid start.

Khan finished with figures of 1 for 39 in 3 overs which included the big wicket of Ben Stokes (8).

Earlier, the start was delayed by a few minutes as a dog ran onto the field and required a few ground staff to chase it out.