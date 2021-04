IPL 2021 | KKR choose to bowl, CSK bring in Ngidi for Bravo

KKR made one change from their previous match playing eleven, bringing in pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti in place of veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

KKR made one change from their previous match playing eleven, bringing in pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti in place of veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh.

CSK also made one change as they decided to rest Dwayne Bravo and brought in Lungi Ngidi.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c/wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar.