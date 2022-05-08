IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals opt to bowl vs CSK; Dube comes in for Jadeja
For DC, K.S. Bharat gets his first game of the season in place of Mandeep
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match on Sunday.
For CSK, Shuvam Dube replaced an injured Ravindra Jadeja while KS Bharat gets his first game of the season in place of an out-of-sorts Mandeep Singh for the DC side.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant(c/w), David Warner, Kona Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c/w), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.
