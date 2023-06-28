June 28, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Salem:

As the long-awaited ICC men’s ODI World Cup schedule was released on Tuesday, Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium lost out on one of the marquee clashes, with Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens emerging as the big winner.

As reported in The Hindu recently, the provisional fixtures had listed Chennai as a semifinal host in the middle of November along with Mumbai.

However, when the official schedule was released, Chepauk was out and Eden was in.

TNCA’s explanation

It is understood that the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) expressed its inability to hold the tie because of the North-East monsoon that is usually active from late October to mid-December.

“The monsoon sets around October 20 (plus or minus seven days), and there are chances of cyclones as well in November, That’s why all our matches have been scheduled earlier,” said a senior TNCA official.

Chennai will host five matches, including India’s opening game against Australia on October 8. The last match, featuring South Africa and Pakistan, will be held on October 27.

The Eden Gardens could now host the high-profile India-Pakistan clash should both teams qualify.

According to an ICC statement, in case Pakistan qualifies for the last four, it will play in Kolkata irrespective of its place in the standings and its opponent. Similarly, if India qualifies, it will play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against any other team except Pakistan.

