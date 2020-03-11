Chatterjee keeps Bengal afloat in tall pursuit

A resolute Sudip Chatterjee’s fighting, unbeaten 47 kept Bengal in a challenging quest for the first-innings lead in the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra here on Wednesday.

In reply to the host’s formidable 425 in the first innings, Bengal relied on Chatterjee’s knock to reach 134 for three at stumps on day three at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Akash Deep claimed his fourth wicket by dismissing Chirag Jani in the second over after Saurashtra resumed at 384 for eight. The last pair, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (33 not out, 52b, 5x4) and Jaydev Unadkat (20, 35b, 3x4), added 38 of the 41 runs collected by Saurashtra in the morning. Shahbaz Ahmed bowled Unadkat to end the host’s innings.

Bengal had a decent start, thanks to debutant Sudip Gharami’s positive approach. The right-hander’s timing and placement fetched him four boundaries, including two consecutive ones off Unadkat.

Saurashtra exerted pressure to get two vital wickets and reduced Bengal to 35 for two at lunch. Dharmendra had Gharami caught at forward short-leg and Prerak Mankad removed Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was adjudged lbw off a delivery that hit him high. The ‘limited’ DRS could not help the Bengal captain.

The experienced Bengal duo of Chatterjee (47 not out, 145b, 5x4) and Manoj Tiwary (35, 116b, 2x4) adopted workman-like approach on a slow track offering low bounce on several instances.

They gathered only 59 runs in the middle session but brought some relief by rotating the strike and getting a few boundaries.

Tiwary, who played on off a Jani no-ball when on 18, accompanied Chatterjee well in an 89-run association off 226 deliveries. He eventually fell to Jani’s trap in the final session.

Chatterjee’s temperament helped him against the disciplined Saurashtra bowlers. He was conscious not to make too many mistakes. The left-hander played some handsome shots, including two fours off a Dharmendrasinh over on the off-side.

Chatterjee, who used DRS to survive an lbw decision off Chetan Sakariya on 47, and Wriddhiman Saha defied Saurashtra bowlers amidst intense pressure.

The scores: Saurashtra — 1st innings: Harvik Desai c Abhishek sub b Shahbaz 38, Avi Barot c Saha b Akash 54, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja b Akash 54, Arpit Vasavada st Saha b Shahbaz 106, Sheldon Jackson lbw b Porel 14, Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Mukesh 66, Chetan Sakariya c Saha b Akash 4, Chirag Jani b Akash 14, Prerak Mankad lbw b Mukesh 0, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (not out) 33, Jaydev Unadkat b Shahbaz 20; Extras (b-3, lb-10, nb-2, w-7) 22; Total (in 171.5 overs): 425.

Fall of wickets: 1-82, 2-113, 3-163, 4-182, 5-206, 6-348, 7-358, 8-364, 9-387.

Bengal bowling: Porel 26-10-51-1, Mukesh 44-9-103-2, Shahbaz 46.5-14-103-3, Akash 35-9-98-4, Nandi 17-3-45-0, Majumdar 3-0-12-0.

Bengal — 1st innings: Sudip Gharami c Vishvaraj b Dharmendra 26, Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw b Mankad 9, Sudip Chatterjee (batting) 47, Manoj Tiwary lbw b Jani 35, Wriddhiman Saha (batting) 4; Extras (b-6, lb-5, nb-1, w-1): 13; Total (for three wkts. in 65 overs): 134.

Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-35, 3-124.

Saurashtra bowling: Unadkat 14-6-32-0, Sakariya 12-4-25-0, Dharmendrasinh 20-5-43-1, Mankad 8-4-7-1, Jani 11-3-16-1.