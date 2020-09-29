Cricket

Chat with Kohli changed me: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson.  

Sanju Samson revealed how a chat with Virat Kohli at the gym changed his perspective.

“I asked him about his training routines and why he put so much energy into his fitness,” said Samson. “He then asked me how many years I was going to play cricket. I replied that I could play for 10 years. He said I could do whatever and eat whatever my heart desired after these 10 years.”

Rahul Tewatia said he owed his growth as a player to Haryana cricket.

“I played with three spinners (Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav and Amit Mishra) in the shorter formats and that helped me.”

