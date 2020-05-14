Chances of World T20 slim: Hayden

Matthew Hayden put fear in the minds of fast bowlers in his playing days. Now, a commentator for the online cricket game, World Cricket Championship (WCC) Hayden was typically frank and direct with his views about the times we live in.

This is a very challenging period for cricket.

These are very difficult times and cricket has a role to play, but only when there is significant advice from global experts not only about the safety and well being of cricketers but all people cricket brings with it.

It should sit with those guidelines and requirements. And not a second before.

What are the chances of the ICC World T20 happening?

I would think it is very slim. The global economy has tanked. We have seen the number of deaths go up.

To make a call on cricket is disrespectful to the times we are living in.

Would you like a scenario where cricket is played in empty stadiums?

Fans are the biggest stakeholders in the game.

With the business hat on, if health is not compromised, matches can be played in front of empty stands.

Putting a playing hat on, it is gutting. You want to play in front of fans, give them joy, not see them behind laptops and television.

COVID-19 hit the world just when Australia was beginning to dominate the cricketing scene again

Australia will always compete hard. But there should not be anything above humanity.

Can you tell us about the WCC?

The game of online entertainment has never been more important.

It’s a creative and liberating space.

Your best opening Test pair from across teams.

David Warner took off when I ended my career and he has been brilliant ever since but for an occasional slump. Along with Warner, I would have Rohit Sharma opening in Tests. They would be quite a spectacle together.

On cricket where players will not be allowed to use saliva on the ball?

We should take a pause before cricket can be played in conditions that were prevalent before the break happened.

Not using saliva to polish the ball is ridiculous.