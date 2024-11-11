Champions Trophy 2025: PCB to seek clarity from ICC on India’s refusal to send team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will seek clarity from the ICC on hosting of the Champions Trophy since they have only been intimated that India will not travel for the tournament but there was no word on hybrid model being proposed.

The PCB was told by the ICC that BCCI won't send its team to Pakistan after the decision was communicated to the world governing body.

"There is no talk about having the Champions Trophy on a Hybrid Model system as of now," a reliable PCB source said.

A hybrid model was followed during the Asia Cup last year, when India's matches were held in Sri Lanka while other matches were played in Pakistan.

It is being speculated that Dubai can host India's matches in the tournament, which is scheduled to be held in February next year.

"An email is to be sent to the ICC with the advice of its legal department in which the Board wanted clarifications from the ICC on the Indian decision," the source said.

"As of now the entire situation is being gauged by the PCB. No decision has been taken on the next step. Yes the PCB is in touch with the government for consultation and directives if required," the source added.

The source said the PCB was awaiting policy guidelines from the government regarding India, which will be cited to seek clarification from the ICC about India's refusal to participate.

He also pointed out that there could be legal implications for the ICC if the Pakistan government decides to take a tough call on cricket relations with India.

"There would be legal implications from commercial partners as the ICC has provided undertakings to the broadcasters, sponsors that all top cricket playing nations will participate in its tournaments," the source.

India have not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror strikes. The two teams compete against each other only in ICC tournaments.