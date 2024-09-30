ADVERTISEMENT

Champions Trophy 2025: Government will decide on India’s travel to Pakistan, says BCCI

Published - September 30, 2024 03:52 pm IST - Kanpur

Pakistan are scheduled to host the prestigious ICC ODI tournament from February 19 to March 9.

PTI

File photo of BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla on Monday (September 30, 2024) said the Indian government will take a final call on whether the national cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan are scheduled to host the prestigious ICC ODI tournament from February 19 to March 9.

"No decision has been taken (yet). But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek the permission of the government. It's up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country or our team should not go to any country," Shukla told reporters in Kanpur.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In this case (also), whatever the government will decide, we will abide by that," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shukla was talking to the media on the sidelines of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh here.

India and Pakistan only play each other in ICC events. India have not travelled to Pakistan for bilateral cricket since 2008 due to the Mumbai terror attacks in which over 150 people were killed.

Pakistan were in India for the ODI World Cup last year after a gap of seven years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US