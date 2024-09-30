Champions Trophy 2025: Government will decide on India’s travel to Pakistan, says BCCI

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla on Monday (September 30, 2024) said the Indian government will take a final call on whether the national cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

Pakistan are scheduled to host the prestigious ICC ODI tournament from February 19 to March 9.

"No decision has been taken (yet). But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek the permission of the government. It's up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country or our team should not go to any country," Shukla told reporters in Kanpur.

"In this case (also), whatever the government will decide, we will abide by that," he added.

Shukla was talking to the media on the sidelines of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh here.

India and Pakistan only play each other in ICC events. India have not travelled to Pakistan for bilateral cricket since 2008 due to the Mumbai terror attacks in which over 150 people were killed.

Pakistan were in India for the ODI World Cup last year after a gap of seven years.