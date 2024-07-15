GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI should give in writing that government has declined permission to play in Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board also wants the matter to be sorted as soon as possible, given that the tournament is scheduled in February-March.

Published - July 15, 2024 05:28 pm IST - Karachi

PTI
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board wants the BCCI to provide written proof of the Indian government's denial of permission in case the team refuses to come here for next year's Champions Trophy citing a travel ban on security grounds, a PCB source has said.

The host Board also wants the matter to be sorted as soon as possible, given that the tournament is scheduled in February-March.

While the ICC annual conference will be held in Colombo on July 19 doesn't have any discussion on 'Hybrid Model' about India playing their games in the UAE on its agenda, the global body as usual has earmarked additional fund in case it becomes a two-country tournament.

"If the India government declines permission, it has to be in writing and it is mandatory on the BCCI to provide that letter to the ICC now," the PCB source working closely with organizing committee told PTI.

"It is a fact that the we are insistent that the BCCI must inform the ICC about its travel plans to Pakistan at least 5-6 months before the tournament and in writing," the top PCB source also stated.

The BCCI has always steadfastly maintained that playing cricket in Pakistan is completely a government call and even the 2023 ODI Asia Cup, which was hosted by PCB witnessed India playing all its games in Sri Lanka based on 'Hybrid Model'.

The PCB has already submitted its draft schedule to ICC where all of India's games including a possible semi-final and final has been scheduled in Lahore. The India vs Pakistan marquee match has been scheduled on March 1.

The tournament will start in Karachi on February 19 and conclude with the final in Lahore on March 9. The final will have a reserve day — March 10 — in case of inclement weather. A few matches will be held in Rawalpindi too.

If BCCI sources are to be believed, at this point there is no chance of travelling to Pakistan and knowing fully well, the ICC has allocated additional budget for any exigency plan.

"The ICC Management is recommending additional costs just in case it is necessary to play some matches outside Pakistan if such a situation arises later on," the source confirmed.

Related Topics

ICC / BCCI / Boards (cricket) / One-day cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.