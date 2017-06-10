Champions Trophy 2017: Dhananjaya de Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad

Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured batsman Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
Perera suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's stunning seven-wicket victory over defending champions India at The Oval.
“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has approved Dhananjaya de Silva as a replacement player for Kusal Perera in the Sri Lanka squad for the tournament,” the ICC said.
The 25-year-old de Silva, a top-order batsman and off-spinner, has played 16 ODIs, scoring 334 runs and taken four wickets.
Sri Lanka play Pakistan in their last Group B game in Cardiff on Monday needing a victory to reach the semi-finals. All four teams in the group are level on two points from two matches.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor