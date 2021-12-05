Cricket

Challenger Trophy | Convincing win for India-B

India-B defeated India-A by seven wickets in the BCCI Senior women’s cricket Challenger Trophy one-day cricket championship here on Saturday.

Chasing 235, India-B was never in trouble with openers Palak Patel (79, 124b, 11x4) and Shubha Satish (42, 54b, 3x4, 1x6) adding 101 in 23.5 overs to set the tempo.

In another match,India-D scored a 40-run win over India-C.

The scores: India-A 234 in 50 overs (Yastika Bhatia 81, Chandu V. Ram 3/30) lost to India-B 237/3 in 48.5 overs (Palak Patel 79, S. Shubha 42, Harleel B. Deol 62).

India-D 251/8 in 50 overs (S. Meghana 60, Pooja Vastrakar 54 n.o., Radha P. Yadav 3/47) bt India-C 211 in 49.2 overs (Shipra Giri 43, Kanika Ahuja 4/37).


