Challenger | Sneh, Taniya, Shikha and Pooja to lead squads

The BCCI has announced the squads for the senior women’s Challenger Trophy to be played at Vijayawada from December 4 to 9.

The squads:

India-A: Sneh Rana (Capt.), Shivali Shinde (Vice-capt. & wk), Lakshmi Yadav (wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Jhansi Lakshmi, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshani, Mehak Kesar, B. Anusha, Sonal Kalal, Ganga. W, Disha Kasat, Renuka Singh, Simran Dil Bahadur, and Maya Sonawane.

India-B: Taniya Bhatia (Capt. & wk), Anju Tomar (Vice-capt.), Riya Chaudhary (wk), Palak Patel, Shubha Satish, Harleen Deol, Humeira Kazi, Chandu V. Ram, Rashi Kanojiya, G. Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Meghna Singh, Sarala Devi, Saima Thakoor, and Ramyashri.

India-C: Shikha Pandey (Capt.), Muskan Malik (Vice-capt.), Sweta Verma (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Tarannum Pathan, Arti Devi, Radha Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Anushka Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Priyanka Garkhede, Rizu Saha, Dhara Gujjar, Priya Punia, and Aishwarya.

India-D: Pooja Vastrakar (Capt.), Amanjot Kaur (Vice-capt.), Indrani Roy (wk), K. Prathyoosha (wk), S. Meghana, Divya. G, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Keerthi James, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sanjula Naik, Monica Patel, Ashwini Kumari, Pooja Raj, and Saika Ishaque.

The schedule: League: Dec. 4: India-A vs India-B; India-C vs India-D.

Dec. 5: India-A vs India-C; India-B vs India-D.

Dec. 7: India-A vs India-D; India-B vs India-C.

Final: Dec. 9.