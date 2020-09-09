Chahar rejoins Super Kings

Swing bowler Deepak Chahar is back with the Chennai Super Kings in the team hotel following two negative COVID tests.

CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan said the paceman now had to undergo a cardiovascular test, to be conducted by the BCCI, apart from one more COVID test, before he can start bowling at the CSK nets.

Viswanathan believed Chahar should be able to practise with the CSK in the next two to three days and could be available for the side’s opening IPL game against champion Mumbai Indians on September 19.