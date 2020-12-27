Centurion Test | SA batsmen make merry

South Africa’s batsmen scored freely against a depleted Sri Lankan bowling attack as the host nation fought back on the second day of the first Test at SuperSport Park on Sunday.

South Africa was 317 for four at the close in reply to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 396. Dean Elgar (95) and Aiden Markram (68) put on 141 for the first wicket, while Faf du Plessis (55 not out) and Temba Bavuma (41 not out) added an unbeaten 97 for the fifth wicket.

The scores: Sri Lanka 396 in 96 overs (D. Chandimal 85, D. de Silva 79 retd. hurt, N. Dickwella 49, D. Shanaka 66 n.o., Sipamla 4/76, Mulder 3/69) vs South Africa 317/4 in 72 overs (D. Elgar 95, A. Markram 68, F. du Plessis 55 batting, T. Bavuma 41 batting).