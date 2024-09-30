Centre of Excellence set to scale up BCCI’s training system

For long, the Indian cricket fraternity has been longing for its own Centre of Excellence. On Saturday, the rechristening and relocating of the National Cricket Academy, resulted in a huge step in the direction.

A sprawling 40-acre plot that was allotted in 2008 but stuck in disputes and litigations for well over a decade since then has been converted into the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Centre of Excellence, formally inaugurated on Saturday by its president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.

The facility has three huge grounds. The main ground – with 13 red-soiled pitches, floodlights, an 85-yard boundary and broadcasting facilities, the other two fields of play have 11 mixed soiled and black soiled pitches, respectively. Add to that a 45-pitch outdoor training facility and eight stripes in the climate controlled indoor nets facility and it will take care of most of the BCCI’s training needs for the boys and girls, junior and senior alike, all around the year.

While the CoE is expected to be fully operational by early 2025, including an ultamodern Sports Science and Medicine unit that’s spread over 16,000-plus square feet. For starters, it will house 24 men and eight female cricketers, with the provision to expand it into three digits.

VVS Laxman, the head of NCA, stressed on the Centre of Excellence living up to its billing.

“The beneficiaries will be not only the future generation of cricketers, but also the current generation of cricketers,” Laxman said on Sunday. “Since the time I joined the NCA in December 2021, all the cricketers, they come here, not only for rehab. Obviously, there is a misconception that the cricketers come only for rehab. But they come to the NCA to upskill, get ready for the challenges during the various series they are going to participate in.

“I am sure that all the players who come to this facility, all the players who will be part of this programme will strive to achieve excellence, will strive to become the best they can. And in the process, the Indian cricket team in all the formats will be probably the best in the world.”