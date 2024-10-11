ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Fatima Sana to return to Pakistan from T20 World Cup after father's demise

Published - October 11, 2024 02:01 am IST - Dubai

Vice-captain Muneeba Ali will lead the side against Australia

PTI

Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana celebrates the wicket of India’s Shafali Verma which was turned down by the third umpire during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana will miss the crucial Women's T20 World Cup match against Australia as she is returning home to Karachi following the death of her father, the PCB announced on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pakistan Cricket Board said that they were arranging for Fatima to return on the first available flight after her father died on Thursday morning.

"She will not be playing in the game against Australia on Friday," an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-captain Muneeba Ali will lead the side against Australia here on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 22-year-old has been Pakistan's standout performer with both bat and ball in the tournament, and her absence will be significant, as her side must win at least one of its remaining two games to stay in contention for a semifinal spot.

Pakistan, who have two points from as many games, currently occupy the third spot in Group A behind leaders Australia and India.

They take on New Zealand on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US