Captain Fatima Sana to return to Pakistan from T20 World Cup after father's demise

Vice-captain Muneeba Ali will lead the side against Australia

Published - October 11, 2024 02:01 am IST - Dubai

PTI
Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana celebrates the wicket of India’s Shafali Verma which was turned down by the third umpire during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana celebrates the wicket of India’s Shafali Verma which was turned down by the third umpire during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana will miss the crucial Women's T20 World Cup match against Australia as she is returning home to Karachi following the death of her father, the PCB announced on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said that they were arranging for Fatima to return on the first available flight after her father died on Thursday morning.

"She will not be playing in the game against Australia on Friday," an official said.

Vice-captain Muneeba Ali will lead the side against Australia here on Friday.

The 22-year-old has been Pakistan's standout performer with both bat and ball in the tournament, and her absence will be significant, as her side must win at least one of its remaining two games to stay in contention for a semifinal spot.

Pakistan, who have two points from as many games, currently occupy the third spot in Group A behind leaders Australia and India.

They take on New Zealand on Monday.

