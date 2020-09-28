Indian Premier League 2020 | Delhi Capitals look to sustain momentum

Struggling Sunrisers seek their first win

Two wins on the trot under its belt, Delhi Capitals will hope to keep the momentum going when it takes on winless Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals first edged past Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling Super Over before thrashing Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers are the only side yet to register a win, and David Warner and his men will be desperate to turn things around.

Despite Jonny Bairstow (61) and Manish Pandey (34) putting Sunrisers in a good position in a chase of 164 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team failed to cross the line.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, the middle-order failed to fire and the team settled for a below-par total which the bowling unit couldn’t defend.

For Capitals, the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje has looked sharp, while spinners Axar Patel and Amit Mishra have performed splendidly. An injured Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to miss the match against Sunrisers.

In batting, the onus will be on seniors such as Shikhar Dhawan, and he will have the talented Prithvi Shaw for company. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas have also looked in good nick.

Williamson may play

Sunrisers will need to look beyond Warner and Bairstow.

They may consider bringing in Kane Williamson, who has recovered from an injury.

The spinners led by Rashid Khan continue to impress, but the side lacks an out-and-out pace bowler. Australian fast bowler Billy Stanlake is an option but with only four overseas slots available, his inclusion looks unlikely.