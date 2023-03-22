ADVERTISEMENT

Capitals ease past Warriorz, enter final

March 22, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - Mumbai

The win, sealed with 13 balls to spare, sent Capitals into the final, edging Mumbai Indians by virtue of better Net Run Rate. MI and UPW will meet in the Eliminator on March 24.

Shayan Acharya

Alice in wonderland: Everything Capsey touched turned to gold on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

England all-rounder Alice Capsey stamped her class once more in the Women’s Premier League, claiming three for 26 and making a fluent 34 (31b, 4x4, 1x6) to guide Delhi Capitals to a five-wicket win over UP Warriorz here on Tuesday.

Warriorz got off to a brisk start with Shweta Sehrawat and Alyssa Healy bringing up 30 runs in just four overs.

While Capsey and Radha stemmed the run flow with quick wickets of Healy, Simran Shaikh and Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath took charge of the innings for the second game and second day in a row. McGrath scored her fourth fifty of the tournament (58 n.o., 32b, 8x4, 2x6), getting Warriorz to 138.

In response, Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma brought up 50 in 4.1 overs. Ismail removed Jemimah Rodrigues and Lanning in the span of four balls in the seventh over, but the Kapp-Capsey show took over. By the time Capsey fell, Capitals were just nine runs away. Jess Jonassen’s run out saw the game drift into the 18th over. But Kapp sealed it with a boundary, earning her side a direct ticket to the final.

