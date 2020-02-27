Can’t make silly mistakes with harder games coming up, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Melbourne

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday rued the inability of her batters to capitalise on good starts and cautioned them against making “silly mistakes” as they gear up for bigger matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

India’s unpredictable middle-order has repeatedly squandered good starts to eventually settle for low scores.

On Thursday, India again posted a below-par 133 for eight against New Zealand but still managed a narrow four-run win to enter the semifinals of the showpiece, thanks to a splendid performance from the bowlers, who restricted their opponents to 129 for six.

With this win, India on Thursday became the first team to seal a semifinal spot at the T20 World Cup.

“It’s a great feeling when your team performs day in day out. Still we made the same mistakes after a good first ten overs, we got a good start but couldn’t carry the momentum,” Kaur said after the match.

“We can’t make silly mistakes with harder games coming up. Shafali (Verma) is giving us good starts, her initial runs are crucial for us,” she added.

Young Shafali was adjudged the player of the match for scoring a 34-ball 46 and the 16-year-old was elated with her performance.

“Feeling good, very happy with the performance, want to continue doing this. I waited for the loose balls and converted those,” said Shafali.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine commended her team’s bowling effort for restricting India to a small total.

“I thought we did a fantastic job to restrict them after Shafali’s start. We adapted to the conditions, adjusted our lines and lengths, tied them down,” she said.

“The way the team nearly closed out the game was fantastic, Amelia Kerr did a fantastic job to nearly win it for us in the end. We certainly can’t dwell on this or sulk about it for too long, we have Bangladesh next.”

We read and handle situations better now: Bhatia

Wicket-keeper batswoman Taniya Bhatia says the Indian team has got better at reading and handling different situations, which was evident during the recent tri-series in Australia.

In the T20 tri-series, played just before the World Cup, India had beaten both England and Australia while chasing huge totals before losing the final to the host by 11 runs in Melbourne.

“In the last 12 to 14 months, we have improved a lot as a unit. We’re in a really positive position. We’ve been playing well ever since the tri-series. I think we’ve got a lot better as a team in working out how to handle and read situations well,” Bhatia said.

“The results are in our favour, but we need to keep up the momentum. If we do that, we will do well and hopefully we can win the final,” Bhatia added.

Invited to bat, India posted a below-par 133 for eight in the group A match with Shafali Verma top-scoring with a 34-ball 46 and Bhatia chipping in with a 25-ball 23.

They, however, produced a disciplined performance with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 129 for six to register their third successive win in the tournament and seal a last-four spot.

With this win, India topped Group A, having beaten Australia and Bangladesh in their last two outing.

Bhatia is optimistic that their batters will definitely come good in the remaining matches of the tournament.

“We’re playing well, it’s just one or two odd games where our batters failed to perform. Shafali is giving us a good start and the rest of us batters will take up responsibility,” she said.

Bhatia said she is open to bat at any position for the team’s cause.

“I can bat well up the order and I know I’m capable of scoring runs there,” she said.

India will play Sri Lanka in their last Group A game on Saturday.