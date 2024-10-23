Can’t change wicket, but we’ll find a way to adapt: Daryl Mitchell ahead of Pune Test against India

Pune is set to prepare a bald, low-bounce black-soil pitch to counter New Zealand's seamers, who had led their first Test win in India in 36 years in Bengaluru.

However, Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand isn't too worried about the pitch. After New Zealand finished their first practice session by noon on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), the groundstaff trimmed some grass off the pitch, and it might be completely shaved before the second Test.

"One thing we can't do is we can't change the surface," Mitchell said, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "So for us, it's reacting to what's coming at us and adapting on the fly. We as Kiwis, that's what we pride ourselves on, we get stuck into the moment, we stay where our feet are and we be as present as possible. We can't change the wicket. What will be, will be. But I'm sure we'll come up with a plan and find a way to take 20 wickets and hopefully score a few runs as well," he added.

Mitchell, known for his proactive approach against spin, including stepping out, sweeping, and reverse-sweeping, has been struggling for form. Since scoring a century against Sri Lanka in Christchurch last year, he has only managed 406 runs in nine innings at an average of 27.06, which is nearly 20 points below his career average of 46.08 in Test cricket.

Nonetheless, Mitchell isn't overly concerned. "Look, that's the nature of the game that we play, especially Test cricket," he said.

"You know, you have little patches where you score a lot of runs and you have patches where I guess you get starts and you want to keep trying to convert. So, look, for me, I just love playing for New Zealand. It means a hell of a lot to pull on that baggy and play Test cricket. And I know that if I keep doing my job for the team, then personal milestones and things like that will take care of themselves," he added, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

With Kane Williamson still out due to a groin strain, Will Young will continue at No.3. Young had formed an unbroken 75-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra in the fourth innings, helping New Zealand chase down a target of 107 after Jasprit Bumrah had dismissed Tom Latham and Devon Conway in a brilliant spell.

Mitchell praised his Canterbury teammate Will O'Rourke, who impressed in his first Test in India by taking seven wickets, including Virat Kohli's in the first innings.

"Youngie and Rachin have been around our group for a long time even though they haven't played a lot of cricket," Mitchell said.

"They've been able to see how the culture works and how we want to go about playing as Black Caps. And they've fitted seamlessly into their roles," he said.

"Will O'Rourke, he's a young talent. He's from my domestic team back home, so I've had to face him plenty of times in the nets and it's not much fun. So look, he's a great talent and I'm sure he'll continue to do amazing things for New Zealand in the future," he added.

O'Rourke, standing at 6'4", has added a new dimension to New Zealand's attack with his high release point and ability to bowl at speeds over 140kmph, moving the ball both ways. Mitchell, familiar with O'Rourke's progress, explained why he is such a difficult bowler to face. "He's a big unit first of all," Mitchell said. "He's tall, he bowls from a height but he also can get the balls to go both ways which is always a challenge especially in Christchurch at Hagley [Oval]. There's a bit of bounce in those wickets, so as you can imagine it can be quite tough at times. "But yeah look, he's first of all a great man as well. He doesn't say a lot but when he does it's pretty funny and yeah, he's good to have around," he added.