Can KKR check RR’s charge?

Power-hitters on both sides promise another run fest

Kolkata Knight Riders will have a job at hand to stop a marauding Rajasthan Royals here on Wednesday.

In their two wins from two matches, Royals have got past the 200-mark with ease. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia have been outstanding.

Skipper Steve Smith has also posted two half-centuries. Having started off with a defeat to Mumbai Indians, Knight Riders bounced back against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Opener Shubman Gill’s unbeaten half-century and Morgan’s late fireworks helped it overtake SRH’s below-par 145.

It may well be a run feast with no target ‘safe’ against the Royals.