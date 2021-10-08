Came up short setting a total, says Fleming

Chink in the armour: Dhoni’s struggle against spinners exemplified CSK’s middle-order woes.

After becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs, Chennai Super Kings lost its last three league matches heading into the knockouts and coach Stephen Fleming said it is a cause for concern.

Tricky proposition

“You have to be concerned when you lose three games in a row. Batting first, [it’s] interesting coming to grips in setting a total. It has been tricky going around the venues to try and find the target score. There has been a challenge to find the tempo when you are batting first to get a competitive score on board and we have struggled to do that,” said Fleming.

There has been a lack of runs from the middle-order which hurt the team against Punjab Kings in its final league match.

“We could not find a method to get any fluency into our batting.

“Right from the start, trying to find the best way to take the bowling on but it was very good and [pitch] was probably a bit slow and a little variable.

“Getting the pace of the wicket and trying to find the tempo to create a score, we just came up short. It was one of those days, a stunted effort in the first innings,” explained the former New Zealand skipper.

“The confidence and method we are using, we just need to tune that up in the next couple of days,” he added.