Cricket

Calf injury prevents New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson from bowling in Perth

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first Test in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first Test in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The debutant fast bowler bowled 11 overs at a cost of 47 runs without taking a wicket on the opening day of the day-night Test

New Zealand's debutant paceman Lockie Ferguson will be unable to bowl for the remainder of the first Test against Australia because of a calf injury, New Zealand Cricket said on Friday.

Ferguson was brought into the side for the day-night match at Perth Stadium after pace spearhead Trent Boult was ruled out by a side injury.

The 28-year-old bowled 11 overs at a cost of 47 runs without taking a wicket as Australia reached 248-4 on the opening day of the match on Thursday.

“An MRI scan has confirmed a right calf muscle-tendon strain for Lockie Ferguson which will prevent him bowling in the remainder of the 1st Test, although he is available to bat,” NZC said in a statement on Twitter.

“Awaiting a further report which will inform the next steps of his recovery.”

The news is a big blow for the tourists, who will have been looking to stay in the field for as short a time as possible with temperatures again forecast to approach the 40 degrees Celsius mark in Perth on Friday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 12:00:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/calf-injury-prevents-new-zealands-lockie-ferguson-from-bowling-in-perth/article30294843.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY