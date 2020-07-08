CAG’s appeal to apex court

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has filed an Interlocutory Application in the Supreme Court, requesting to not be included in the Apex Council of the BCCI and its affiliates as per the apex court-directed administrative reforms of the Board.

In its application filed on July 3, CAG has requested the apex court to “modify” its earlier order considering “CAG’s specialisation is audit” and instead utilise CAG for auditing various cricket bodies.

“The CAG may be be considered for intervention in the affairs of BCCI/ State Cricket Associations only for the purpose of audit - either as routine, e.g. annual, biennial etc., or as and when directed by this Hon’ble Court,” states the application filed on July 3, accessed by The Hindu.