CAB requests BCCI to allow spectators during T20Is against West Indies

KOLKATA

11 February 2022 03:05 IST

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow spectators at the Eden Gardens during the forthcoming three-match T20I series between India and West Indies.

In the backdrop of the spread of the Covid virus, the BCCI had decided not to allow spectators during the ongoing ODI and T20I series between the two nations.

At an apex council meeting of the CAB on Thursday, the members were informed that the association “has requested the BCCI to allow spectators at the venue. Feedback from the BCCI is awaited. CAB is still hopeful of a positive outcome.”

The Eden Gardens will host the T20Is on February 16, 18 and 20.

The apex council also approved the decision to renovate the floodlights at the Eden Gardens and install LED lights with the DMX facility at the earliest.