GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CAB annual awards: Pranab Roy, Runa Basu get Lifetime Achievement Award

Apart from Roy and Runa, India pacer Mohammed Shami was given a special award for his excellent performance in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Updated - September 15, 2024 03:05 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y.B. Sarangi
Pranab Roy receiving Kartik Bose lifetime achievement award at CAB annual awards function in Kolkata.

Pranab Roy receiving Kartik Bose lifetime achievement award at CAB annual awards function in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: CAB Media

International cricketers Pranab Roy and Runa Basu were awarded the Kartik Bose Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) annual awards function in Kolkata.

Roy, a right-handed batsman, played 72 first-class matches, including two Tests, and gathered 4056 runs. He also captained Bengal in domestic cricket.

“This is a special moment to get an award in the name of my coach,” said Roy.

Runa, who played five Tests and six ODIs, thanked the CAB for promoting the game. “We took guidance from Kartik (Bose) da. We played when women’s cricket was not recognised well. I am happy that CAB is doing so much for Bengal cricket,” said Runa.

Apart from Roy and Runa, India pacer Mohammed Shami was given a special award for his excellent performance in the ODI World Cup 2023.

The CAB also felicitated former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja for his illustrious contribution to the game.

Other award winners

Cricketer of the year: Anustub Majumdar

Gentleman cricketer of the year: Abhishek Porel

Best fast bowler: Suraj Singh Jaiswal

Best under-19 cricketer of the year: Chandrahas Dash

Best under-19 bowlers: Yudhajit Guha and Priyanshu Patel

Highest run-getter for Bengal in senior women’s T20 meet: Deepti Sharma

Highest wicket-taker for Bengal in senior women’s one-day tournament: Mita Paul

Highest wicket-taker for Bengal in senior women’s T20 meet: Saika Ishaque

Published - September 15, 2024 03:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Boards (cricket)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.