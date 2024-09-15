CAB annual awards: Pranab Roy, Runa Basu get Lifetime Achievement Award

International cricketers Pranab Roy and Runa Basu were awarded the Kartik Bose Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) annual awards function in Kolkata.

Roy, a right-handed batsman, played 72 first-class matches, including two Tests, and gathered 4056 runs. He also captained Bengal in domestic cricket.

“This is a special moment to get an award in the name of my coach,” said Roy.

Runa, who played five Tests and six ODIs, thanked the CAB for promoting the game. “We took guidance from Kartik (Bose) da. We played when women’s cricket was not recognised well. I am happy that CAB is doing so much for Bengal cricket,” said Runa.

Apart from Roy and Runa, India pacer Mohammed Shami was given a special award for his excellent performance in the ODI World Cup 2023.

The CAB also felicitated former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja for his illustrious contribution to the game.

Other award winners

Cricketer of the year: Anustub Majumdar

Gentleman cricketer of the year: Abhishek Porel

Best fast bowler: Suraj Singh Jaiswal

Best under-19 cricketer of the year: Chandrahas Dash

Best under-19 bowlers: Yudhajit Guha and Priyanshu Patel

Highest run-getter for Bengal in senior women’s T20 meet: Deepti Sharma

Highest wicket-taker for Bengal in senior women’s one-day tournament: Mita Paul

Highest wicket-taker for Bengal in senior women’s T20 meet: Saika Ishaque