CA to moot reserve days for men’s T20 World Cup

Cricket Australia (CA) may propose introduction of reserve days for the semifinals of the men’s T20 World Cup at the ICC Cricket Committee meeting later this year.

Earlier this month, the ICC had faced a lot of flak for not having a reserve day for the knockout stages of the women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

As the ICC’s current playing conditions stand, the men’s T20 World Cup, slated to begin here on October 18, will have no reserve days before the final at the MCG on November 15. But, an ICC spokesperson said, according to a report in cricket.au.com, that conditions for the men’s World Cup would be discussed at a Cricket Committee meeting before they are formally signed by the Chief Executives Committee.

Should any of ICC’s member boards wish to suggest changes to playing conditions, they will have the opportunity to do so at the CEC gathering, although it’s rare for standard playing conditions to be revised at that stage.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts, who will be part of that CEC meeting, said a case existed for the inclusion of reserve days in the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup.

“There’s always cause for reflection at the end of any tournament or any season, in terms of how you approach future tournaments,” Roberts said.

He, however, conceded that there was a valid argument to maintain the playing conditions that governed the women’s tournament.