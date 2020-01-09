CA, BCCI to discuss four-day Test proposal

Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to discuss four-day Tests when the top brass meet next week.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts will meet BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and his team of office-bearers ahead of Tuesday’s first India-Australia ODI.

While it is public knowledge that the Boards are likely to finalise the number of pink-ball Tests during India’s year-end tour of Australia, The Hindu understands the four-day Test proposal is also set to be discussed at the meeting. “He (Roberts) is set to gauge the BCCI stand on the four-day Test proposal. CA is pushing for it and knows it can’t happen without BCCI support,” revealed an insider.

The BCCI hierarchy, meanwhile, has kept its cards close to its chest and the matter will most probably boil down to Ganguly’s views on the issue.

Don’t mess with Tests

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has urged that the fabric of Test cricket should not be messed with.

“Test cricket challenges you mentally, physically and technically and a lot of the time on the fifth day (a result comes). We just witnessed a very good Test match (England versus South Africa) that finished on day five,” Arthur said on the eve of the third T20I against India here.

“We can talk about financial pressures (for smaller teams). I think the fabric of Test cricket should not be messed with. You want wickets deteriorating on day five, you want (situations) where there is lot of really good exciting draws. I definitely think five-day Test cricket is the way to go, without doubt,” he said.

Kuldeep’s take

Kuldeep Yadav reiterated captain Kohli’s stand. “To be very honest, I prefer five-day Test cricket. Test cricket is made for five days and I would not like to see any changes to it. Something that is classic should remain classic,” he said.