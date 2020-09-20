CricketDubai 20 September 2020 22:57 IST
IPL 2020 | Buttler to miss Royals’ opener against CSK
He is in the middle of his mandatory quarantine period
Jos Buttler will miss Rajasthan Royals’ opening game against CSK on Tuesday as he is in the middle of his mandatory quarantine period, having arrived here with his family.
“I’m unfortunately going to miss the first match for Rajasthan because I’m going to be doing my quarantine period because I’m here with my family,” he said in an Instagram live.
