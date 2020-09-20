IPL 2020 | Buttler to miss Royals’ opener against CSK

Jos Buttler.

Dubai

20 September 2020 22:57 IST

He is in the middle of his mandatory quarantine period

Jos Buttler will miss Rajasthan Royals’ opening game against CSK on Tuesday as he is in the middle of his mandatory quarantine period, having arrived here with his family.

“I’m unfortunately going to miss the first match for Rajasthan because I’m going to be doing my quarantine period because I’m here with my family,” he said in an Instagram live.

