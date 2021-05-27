Butcher calls ECB’s stand a missed opportunity

London

27 May 2021 22:16 IST

Former opener Mark Butcher feels the ECB should have agreed to the BCCI’s request to change the Test series schedule to accommodate the remaining games of IPL as it would have given the England Board the leverage to get top Indian players for its ‘Hundred’ tournament.

The Indian Board had informally made a request to shift the five-match Test series between India and England, starting August 4, by a week in order to accommodate the remaining 31 IPL games but it has not met with any favourable response from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“Well, listen. I take a deep breath here ... as does the nation. I think it’s a massive missed opportunity,” Butcher said during the latest Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast.

“...the ECB is absolutely desperate to make this (Hundred) work. They have to be, they have bet the house on The Hundred, but at every turn, it seems a greater power doesn’t want it to happen,” said the 48-year-old Butcher.

“And so for me, this was the opportunity where you’ll say ‘Okay, we’ll bite the bullet... We would do this for the BCCI on the proviso that we get Kohli, Dhoni, whoever we like, signed up for three years to play in The Hundred, starting 2022’.”