Bumrah undergoes back surgery in NZ, likely to be out for six months

March 08, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Ahmedabad

It would rule him out of the Asia Cup.

Indian player Jasprit Bumrah. File | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Struggling with a recurring back injury, premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has undergone a successful surgery in New Zealand's Christchurch and is expected to be out of action for six months.

According to BCCI sources, the surgery was conducted "successfully" by Dr Rowan Schouten, an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in the management of adult spinal conditions and hip replacement surgery.

Bumrah is expected to be out of action for six months which would rule him out of the Asia Cup. His return, if everything goes according to the plan, is likely to be in the ODI World Cup in India in October-November, BCCI sources told PTI.

The 29-year-old is out since playing two T20Is on Australia's tour of India in September last year. He subsequently pulled out of a white-ball series against South Africa and could not make it to the T20 World Cup.

Satisfied with his rehab at the NCA, the selectors named him in the home series against Sri Lanka in January but he experienced niggles to be ruled out again.

