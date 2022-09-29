Bumrah to miss T20 World Cup?

Body blow... Bumrah missed Wednesday’s match against South Africa because of back pain felt during during practice on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

India has been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the T20 World Cup, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah being virtually ruled out of the marquee event in Australia, starting next month.

The Hindu understands that Bumrah is highly unlikely to board the plane to Australia next week. The development comes a day after Bumrah couldn’t take the field for the first T20I against South Africa.

On Wednesday, a team spokesperson revealed Bumrah was unavailable for the game due to “back pain” felt during “Tuesday’s practice session”. Given his recurring back injury, the decision-makers were unwilling to take chances with the fitness of one of their key players during a World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the Asia Cup due to the back injury. In his last T20I on September 25, the third match against Australia, he conceded 50 off four overs — his worst T20I figures.

Shami in the mix

Bumrah’s unavailability brings Mohammed Shami, originally named as a standby, into the mix. However, Shami was not a part of the T20Is against Australia and South Africa as he is yet to recover from Covid-19.

Bumrah’s injury setback puts a question mark on India’s bowling make-up in the lead-up to the major event.

Bumrah is the second senior star to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery.