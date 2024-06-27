GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bumrah is 1000 times better than me: Kapil Dev

Bumrah, who has been doing exceptionally well in the ongoing T20 World Cup, snaring 11 wickets at an outstanding economy of 4.08 in the 23 overs he has bowled so far

Updated - June 27, 2024 10:52 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 10:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Kapil Dev during an interview on June 27, 2024.

Kapil Dev during an interview on June 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Iconic former India all-rounder Kapil Dev feels Jasprit Bumrah is a "1000 times better" bowler than what he was at his prime.

Bumrah, who has been doing exceptionally well in the ongoing T20 World Cup, snaring 11 wickets at an outstanding economy of 4.08 in the 23 overs he has bowled so far.

"Bumrah is 1000 times better than me. These young boys are far better than us. We had more experience. They are better," Kapil told 'PTI Videos'.

Bumrah, who is widely regarded as the best pacer in international cricket now, has played 26 Tests for India, picking up 159 wickets and an economy of under three. His 89 ODI appearances have yielded 149 wickets while his T20I wicket count stands at 85 from 68 matches.

Kapil ended his career with a then world record 434 Test wickets and is considered one the best all-rounders of all time who also claimed 253 ODI scalps.

The 65-year-old, who led India to their maiden World Cup title in 1983, also lauded the overall fitness levels of the current national team.

"They are very good. Outstanding. They are fitter. They are much more hardworking. They are fantastic," he said.

