Jasprit Bumrah becomes third Indian to register Test hat-trick

Jasprit Bumrah (6/16), on Saturday, produced a lethal opening spell and rattled West Indies by picking up the first five wickets.

With three of the wickets coming in successive balls, Bumrah became the third Indian to register a hat-trick in Test cricket, following Harbhajan Singh against Australia in Calcutta in 2001, and Irfan Pathan against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006.

Bumrah’s spell left West Indies tottering at 87 for seven at stumps.

The fast bowler had left-hander Darren Bravo caught at second slip for four, before trapping both Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase lbw for golden ducks at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Bumrah, playing his 12th test, had already dismissed opener John Campbell caught-behind for two before embarking on his hat-trick in his next over.

Bravo fell to a beautiful outswinger that he had little choice but to play, the ball flying to KL Rahul who took a sharp catch.

Brooks was next to go after he was trapped in front of middle stump and compounded the error by wasting a review.

Chase, by contrast, was given not out after being hit on the pad. However, India captain Virat Kohli decided to review and replays showed the ball would have struck leg stump and the decision was overturned.

As Bumrah was mobbed by his team mates, Chase trudged off with West Indies reeling on 13 for four in reply to India's first innings total of 416.

Bumrah was not finished as he soon had opener Kraigg Brathwaite caught-behind for 10, and the home team were on the ropes at 22 for five.

Bumrah had picked up five wickets for 10 runs off six overs.

"Bowled magic balls"

Right-armer Bumrah, who made his test debut against South Africa early last year, generally bowls at about 140-145kph and can swing the ball both ways.

He has taken 61 wickets at an average clip of just under 19 runs and has bamboozled West Indies top order during the series, none more so than left-hander Darren Bravo, who has fallen three times to Bumrah -- twice lbw and once bowled.

“He bowled some magic balls today and got quite a few of our batsmen with some very good balls,” said Holder, who was dismissed for 18 by Bumrah.

“He got the ball to swing quite late this evening as well. He was difficult. He bowled quite a few inswingers to me. It (the dismissal delivery) angled in and left me at the last moment, so I give him all credit for that one.”

Bumrah's performance on Saturday came on the back of his figures of 5-7 in the second innings of the first test in Antigua last weekend, which had retired fast bowling greats Andy Roberts and Curtly Ambrose singing the 25-year-old's praises.

“He's the best Indian fast bowler I have seen,” 68-year-old Roberts, who took 202 wickets in 47 tests, told the Indian Express.

“If you can swing the ball at his pace, nothing like it. Such bowlers thrill you.

“India had Kapil Dev and some others, but we never thought they could produce someone as lethal as Bumrah,” he added.

Ambrose, who took 405 wickets from 98 matches as part of a fearsome West Indies pace battery of the 1990s, also offered high praise.

“The pace, aggression, the hostility, the craft. The way he outclasses the batsmen, the way he out-thinks them, he could have been one of us,” he told the newspaper.