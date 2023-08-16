Buchi Babu tournament: Vimal fights a lone battle for TNCA President’s XI

August 16, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Coimbatore

Opener R. Vimal Khumar (76, 164b, 6x4) fought a valiant battle as TNCA President’s XI finished day two at 179 for five in the all India Buchi Babu invitation cricket tournament at the Sri Ramakrishna Institutions grounds here on Wednesday.

After Nishant Kushwah and Sahab Yuvraj set up a solid platform with a 167-run stand for the fourth wicket the other day, Indian Railways folded up meekly for 327 well before the lunch break.

The wicket did not appear threatening as one thought it to be, but pacer Sandeep Warrier breathed some life into it with his maiden five-wicket burst, three on the opening day, that saw the visitor add just 76 runs to its overnight tally of 251 for four.

In reply, the host began on rather cautious note and, the Railways’ skipper Mohammed Saif encouraged his bowlers to buck up while setting up an attacking field. It clicked as they managed to claim a couple of wickets.

But Vimal continued to handle the pressure much better than his mates. He took some time in the middle and steadily moved the score forward.

Even as he was busy building the innings, the Railways’ pacers, who bowled a much better line and length, took two more wickets that of Rithik Easwaran and skipper Vijay Shankar. Both batters fell to Drushant Soni’s searing pace.

Part-time bowler Kushwah further surprised all by removing a confident-looking Atheeq Ur Rahman towards the fag end of the day to further dent the confidence of the home side, which is hoping to take the first innings lead.

The scores (Day two):

Indian Railways 327 in 111.1 overs (Nishant Kushwah 106, Sahab Yuvraj 92, Sandeep Warrier 5/80) vs. TNCA President’s XI 179/5 in 61 overs (R. Vimal Khumar 76 batting).

