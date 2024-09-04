GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Buchi Babu tournament | Gagandeep’s inspired spell gives Chhattisgarh huge lead against TNCA XI

The left-arm spinner’s four-wicket haul shines in the visitor’s bowling effort as it gains a 273-run first-innings advantage over Pradosh’s men

Published - September 04, 2024 06:07 pm IST - DINDIGUL

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Wrecker-in-chief: Gagandeep rocked the TNCA XI middle order.

Wrecker-in-chief: Gagandeep rocked the TNCA XI middle order. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Left-arm spinner Gagandeep Singh claimed four for 34 to help Chhattisgarh bowl out TNCA XI for 194 and secure a 273-run first-innings lead on day three of the Buchi Babu tournament semifinal at the NPR College cricket ground here on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh tweakers took nine wickets in all.

After TNCA XI lost its openers early, skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul (22, 31b, 4x4) and Ajitesh (39, 57b, 6x4) engaged in an attacking 51-run third-wicket stand that lasted 63 balls.

Left-hander Pradosh remarkably played an exquisite cover drive for a boundary off Jeevesh Butte. But his positive intent led to his dismissal. His slog sweep off Gagandeep was caught by Vasudev Bareth at deep midwicket.

Double-edged sword

The highlight of Ajitesh’s innings was the sweep. He paddle-swept Butte for a four to the fine-leg boundary, and four balls later paddle-swept again for a fine-leg four off Gagandeep. Yet, he perished missing his paddle sweep off left-arm spinner Shashank Tiwari to be dismissed leg before wicket.

Thereafter, TNCA XI was reduced to 110 for six, before Gagandeep picked up three wickets in a row. Left-hander Mokit Hariharan (28) had his backfoot whip caught by Anuj Tiwari at short midwicket, while fellow left-hander Ajith Ram charged and hit it straight to Anuj Tiwari at short midwicket. Nidhish S. Rajagopal (34), the last left-hander to fall, missed his backfoot block to be bowled.

Earlier, off-spinner Lakshay Jain completed his five-wicket haul (five for 152) as Chhattisgarh finished with 467.

The scores (semifinal, day three): Chhattisgarh 467 in 150.5 overs (Ayush Pandey 82, Anuj Tiwari 93, Amandeep Khare 97, Prateek Yadav 109, Ajith Ram 4/115, Lakshay Jain 5/152) & 49/3 in 27 overs vs. TNCA XI 194 in 64.4 overs (Gagandeep Singh 4/34).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.