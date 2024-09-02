ADVERTISEMENT

Buchi Babu tournament | Ayush, Anuj guide Chhattisgarh to 294 for three

Updated - September 02, 2024 06:02 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 06:01 pm IST - DINDIGUL

S. Prasanna Venkatesan

Ayush Pandey was aggressive against the tweakers. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

A 145-run second-wicket stand between opener Ayush Pandey (82, 172b, 11x4) and Anuj Tiwari (93, 175b, 10x4, 2x6) helped Chhattisgarh get to 294 for three against TNCA XI on day one of the semifinals of the Buchi Babu tournament at the NPR College Cricket Ground here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh batters seemed to prefer playing the sweep to the spinners.

Left-hander Ayush superbly reverse-swept left-arm spinner S. Ajith Ram for a four to the third-man boundary, while Anuj swept Ajith and off-spinner Lakshay Jain for two boundaries to the square leg boundary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayush began his boundary count with a front-foot on-drive off Ajith. He drove pacer Achyuth to the long-off boundary and followed it up with a straight drive off a full toss. He played the straight drive again off Achyuth for a four off a no-ball. But when he tried to smash it straight off Ajith, the bowler took a sharp reflex catch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anuj Tiwari. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Anuj cover-drove and straight-drove pacer Sonu Yadav for two fours, straight-drove Achyuth for a four, and again cover-drove off-spinner Pradosh Ranjan Paul for a boundary. He hit a straight six each off  Pradosh and Lakshay. He top-edged his midwicket hoick off Lakshay to be caught by Ajith at backward point.

A brief spell of rain halted play after Anuj fell. Upon resumption, new batter Prateek Yadav brought up a brisk half-century (61 batting, 67b, 7x4, 3x6), as his skipper Amandeep Khare (35 batting, 117b, 3x4) held fort. The pair added 92 runs for the unbroken fourth-wicket partnership.

The scores (semifinal, day one): Chhattisgarh 294/3 in 90 overs (Ayush Pandey 82, Anuj Tiwari 93, Prateek Yadav 61 batting) vs. TNCA XI; Toss: Chhattisgarh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US