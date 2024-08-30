ADVERTISEMENT

Buchi Babu: TNCA XI defeat Mumbai to reach the semi-finals

Published - August 30, 2024 10:41 pm IST - Coimbatore

TNCA XI defeats Mumbai by 286 runs in Buchi Babu tournament as star players Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan falter

Sankar Narayanan E.H.

Suryakumar Yadav takes the time out to share valuable tips with young Tamil Nadu cricketers after the Mumbai vs TNCA XI Buchi Babu tournament match at the Sri Ramakrishna College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Friday, August 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Mumbai’s star players Shreyas Iyer (22, 79b) and Sarfaraz Khan (0, 4b) had their tasks cut out in salvaging a draw against TNCA XI. However, the visitor fell short as the two batters got out to short-pitched deliveries in a span of few minutes.

The senior pair had the added responsibility as Suryakumar Yadav did not come out to bat in the second innings, having injured his hand while fielding at slips on day three.

Mumbai, chasing 510, kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as TNCA XI won by 286 runs at the Sri Ramakrishna College Cricket Ground here on Friday and booked its place in the semifinals of the Buchi Babu tournament in style.

After a fairly decent show by Mumbai in the first session (119 for two in 40 overs), Sai Kishore introduced an unconventional fielding setup to disrupt Shreyas’ rhythm.

C.V. Achyuth (three for 37) started with a fly slip and a fine third-man. The pacer also had Sai Kishore fielding in a position between a conventional fine-leg and square-leg. The plan worked like magic as Shreyas’ pull shot went straight to the TNCA XI skipper’s hands.

Achyuth’s next over saw him get Sarfaraz caught at deep backward point off a wide and rising delivery. Mumbai slid from 122 for two to 122 for five with Sai Kishore accounting for Sidhaant Aadhhathrao in between the pacer’s overs.

Mumbai never recovered from that jolt and was bundled out for 223.

“It was my debut game and it’s a great feeling to dismiss batters who have played for the country. The length is important but that spell was more about short balls and the pace helped a bit,” Achyuth said after the fourth day’s play.

The scores: TNCA XI 379 & 286 bt Mumbai 156 & 223 in 72.5 overs (Musheer 40, Mulani 68); Points: TNCA XI 6(9), Mumbai 0(1).

