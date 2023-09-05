Buchi Babu | TNCA XI concedes a huge lead to Madhya Pradesh, crashes out

September 05, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

M.S. Washington Sundar’s 125 (305b, 8x4, 4x6) was the lone bright spark for the TNCA XI as it conceded a huge first-innings lead to Madhya Pradesh and crashed out of the All India Buchi Babu tournament on the final day of the semifinals at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Resuming the day on 212 for four, TN was bowled out for 301 with MP taking a 235-run lead.

In the other semifinal at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground, a combined effort from the Delhi bowlers ensured it bowled out Chhattisgarh for 155 in the final innings defending a target of 234.

Delhi and MP will meet in the title clash in Coimbatore from September 8 to 11.

The scores: Delhi 340 & 80 bt Chhattisgarh 187 & 155 in 56.1 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 48, Shashank Singh 48). PoTM: Pranshu Vijayran (Delhi).

Madhya Pradesh 536 & 48/1 dec. in 23 overs drew wiith TNCA XI 301 in 113.5 overs (M.S. Washington Sundar 125, A. Badrinath 65). PoTM: Rishabh Chouhan (MPCA).

