GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Buchi Babu | Railways holds on for a draw against TNCA President’s XI

Railways loses seven wickets chasing a target of 332 but manages to salvage a draw thanks to Ravi Singh’s unbeaten 65

Published - August 24, 2024 08:20 pm IST - SALEM

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Diving effort: Vivek’s return to the crease after retiring hurt did not last long as he holed out to Radhakrishnan in the slip cordon.

Diving effort: Vivek’s return to the crease after retiring hurt did not last long as he holed out to Radhakrishnan in the slip cordon. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

S. Rithik Easwaran got to an unbeaten 53 (48b, 4x4, 2x6) for TNCA President’s XI to declare its second innings on 227 for four and set a 332-run target for Railways on the last day of a drawn Group-B match in the second round of the Buchi Babu Memorial All India invitational cricket tournament at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground here on Saturday.

The southpaw remarkably slog-swept left-arm spinner Raj Chaudhary for back-to-back sixes to square leg.

Railways lost seven wickets in its chase. After opener Vivek Singh retired hurt with a foot injury in the fourth over, fellow opener Pratham Singh (11) had his front-foot defence breached by pacer M. Mohammed. In the next over, left-arm spinner M. Siddharth (two for 23) trapped Kush Marathe (10) in front of the wicket.

Mohammad Saif (25), then, skied S. Mohamed Ali’s off-spin to Gurjapneet Singh at mid-off. Gurjapneet, with his left-arm medium-pace, had Upendra Yadav (42) inside-edge onto the stumps.

Thereafter, leg-spinner Jhathavedh Subramanyan picked up two wickets (two for 93) to spark the hope of a Railways collapse. He had Sahaib Yuvraj (47) play on the backfoot and edge an especially bouncy delivery to a diving Radhakrishnan at slip.

Vivek (10), who returned to bat, edged his wild on-side hoick for Radhakrishnan to take a diving catch again at slip.

Attacking with no outfielder, Siddharth trapped Vishal Harsh (7) in front with an arm-ball. However, Ravi Singh’s unbeaten 65 (90b, 14x4) helped Railways salvage a draw.

TNCA’s 19-year-old Mohamed Ali was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match.

The scores (round two, day four): Group-B: TNCA President’s XI 459 & 227/4 decl. in 53 overs (S. Radhakrishnan 82, S. Rithik Easwaran 53 n.o.) drew with Railways 355 & 244/7 in 73 overs (Upendra Yadav 42, Sahaib Yuvraj 47, Ravi Singh 65 n.o.). TNCA President’s XI 3 (3), Railways 1 (7).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.