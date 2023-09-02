ADVERTISEMENT

Buchi Babu | Sumit Kushwah-Rishabh Chouhan tango takes Madhya Pradesh to a strong position

September 02, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Dindigul

CRICKET | Nidhish Rajagopal gives TNCA XI early hope with two quick strikes; Arpit and Rana guide Delhi to 277 against Chhattisgarh in the other semifinal

Sports Bureau

Opener Sumit Kushwah (82 batting) and middle-order batter Rishabh Chouhan’s (79 batting) unbeaten half-centuries helped Madhya Pradesh end the opening day of the All Buchi Babu tournament semifinal on a strong 226 for three against TNCA XI at the NPR College Grounds here on Saturday.

Electing to bat, MP lost opener Arham Aqueel early when he tried to take on R. Sai Kishore and holed out in the deep. Later, medium-pacer Nidhish Rajagopal gave TN an opening when he struck twice in a space of three balls on either side of the lunch break.

He first removed skipper Shubham Sharma caught behind with extra bounce at the stroke of lunch and two balls later, had Aniket Verma caught pulling as MP slumped to 80 for three.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Kushwah and Chouhan ensured MP recovered as they stitched an unbroken 146-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

In the other semifinal at Salem, Delhi finished on 277 for six against Chhattisgarh after electing to bat first riding on half-centuries from openers Arpit Rana and Vaibhav Sharma.

The duo added 81-runs together before Chhattisgarh fought back with four quick wickets as Delhi was reduced to 148 for four. Sumit Mathur’s 52 helped Delhi recover from the mini slump.

The scores: Delhi 277/6 in 87 overs (Arpit Rana 51, Vaibhav Sharma 60, Vaibhav Kandpal 42, Sumit Mathur 52) vs Chhattisgarh. Toss: Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh 226/3 in 90 overs (Sumit Kushwah 82 batting, Rishabh Chouhan 79 batting) vs TNCA XI. Toss: MPCA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US