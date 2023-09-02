HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Buchi Babu | Sumit Kushwah-Rishabh Chouhan tango takes Madhya Pradesh to a strong position

CRICKET | Nidhish Rajagopal gives TNCA XI early hope with two quick strikes; Arpit and Rana guide Delhi to 277 against Chhattisgarh in the other semifinal

September 02, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Dindigul

Sports Bureau

Opener Sumit Kushwah (82 batting) and middle-order batter Rishabh Chouhan’s (79 batting) unbeaten half-centuries helped Madhya Pradesh end the opening day of the All Buchi Babu tournament semifinal on a strong 226 for three against TNCA XI at the NPR College Grounds here on Saturday.

Electing to bat, MP lost opener Arham Aqueel early when he tried to take on R. Sai Kishore and holed out in the deep. Later, medium-pacer Nidhish Rajagopal gave TN an opening when he struck twice in a space of three balls on either side of the lunch break.

He first removed skipper Shubham Sharma caught behind with extra bounce at the stroke of lunch and two balls later, had Aniket Verma caught pulling as MP slumped to 80 for three.

However, Kushwah and Chouhan ensured MP recovered as they stitched an unbroken 146-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

In the other semifinal at Salem, Delhi finished on 277 for six against Chhattisgarh after electing to bat first riding on half-centuries from openers Arpit Rana and Vaibhav Sharma.

The duo added 81-runs together before Chhattisgarh fought back with four quick wickets as Delhi was reduced to 148 for four. Sumit Mathur’s 52 helped Delhi recover from the mini slump.

The scores: Delhi 277/6 in 87 overs (Arpit Rana 51, Vaibhav Sharma 60, Vaibhav Kandpal 42, Sumit Mathur 52) vs Chhattisgarh. Toss: Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh 226/3 in 90 overs (Sumit Kushwah 82 batting, Rishabh Chouhan 79 batting) vs TNCA XI. Toss: MPCA.

Related Topics

cricket / national tournament / national championship / domestic / sport / sports event / Tamil Nadu / Delhi / Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh / Dindigul / Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.