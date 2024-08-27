Buchi Babu Memorial Tournament: There will be good bowlers in Duleep trophy, says Indrajith

B. Indrajith is going through a purple patch right now. He is the second-highest run-scorer in this edition of the Buchi Babu tournament with 303 runs from three outings.

The 30-year-old opened up about how “he is happy with his batting right now” and why he wants to leave no stone unturned in taking his game to the next level, especially with the Duleep Trophy coming up where he will ply his trade for India-C.

“I know the Duleep Trophy is very important, but at the same time, I don’t want to put pressure on myself. I will give myself the best chance to perform there in terms of preparation… God willing, if everything goes well, obviously there are other things looking ahead. Hopefully that happens,” TNCA XI’s Indrajith said after the first day’s play against Mumbai here on Tuesday.

The batter added that he has been focusing on the “volume of red-ball practice” considering the tough challenges ahead. “I’m very conscious about how the conditions are going to be. There will be good bowlers in the Duleep Trophy as almost all the senior players will be there. So, I have to be equipped enough to face them.

“This was in my mind when I prepared before coming here. I practised a lot with the red ball in Chennai because after the Tamil Nadu Premier League you need to give yourself more time in terms of volume. If I used to play for one hour (usually), I played for two or three hours before coming here.”