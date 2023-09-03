HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Buchi Babu | Kushwah-Chouhan combo gives Madhya Pradesh the upper hand

CRICKET | Delhi seizes the advantage with a disciplined bowling performance as it reduces Chhattisgarh to 182 for eight

September 03, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Dindigul

Sports Bureau
Century makers Sumit Kushwah, left, and RIshabh Chouhan added 213 runs for the fourth wicket for Madhya Pradesh in the Buchi Babu semifinals against TNCA XI in Dindigul on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Century makers Sumit Kushwah, left, and RIshabh Chouhan added 213 runs for the fourth wicket for Madhya Pradesh in the Buchi Babu semifinals against TNCA XI in Dindigul on Sunday, September 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Opener Sumit Kushwah (111, 369b, 13x4) and middle-order batter Rishabh Chouhan (181 batting, 353b, 22x4, 3x6) continued from where they left off on the opening day and slammed brilliant centuries to power Madhya Pradesh to a commanding position against TNCA XI on day two of the semifinals of the All India Buchi Babu tournament at the NPR College ground here on Sunday. At stumps, MP finished on 456 for seven when rain stopped play.

The duo helped MP recover from 80 for three and added 213 runs for the fourth wicket as they kept the TNCA bowlers at bay with ease. After Kushwah got out, Chouhan retired hurt before coming back and adding 78 runs with Aman Bhadoria for the unbroken eighth wicket partnership.

In the other semifinal at Salem, Delhi, after posting 340 in the first innings, seized the advantage with a disciplined bowling performance as it reduced Chhattisgarh to 182 for eight at close of play.

Off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen led the way for Delhi with three wickets (3/45) while medium-pacer Pranshu Vijayran and left-arm spinner Yogesh Sharma scalped two wickets each.

The scores: Madhya Pradesh 456/7 in 156.3 overs (Sumit Kushwah 111, Rishabh Chouhan 181 batting, Aryan Deshmukh 40) vs TNCA XI.

Delhi 340 in 103 overs (Arpit Rana 51, Vaibhav Sharma 60, Vaibhav Kandpal 42, Sumit Mathur 52, Ajay Mandal 4/66) vs Chhattisgarh 182/8 in 65.4 overs (Shashank Chandrakar 42, Md. Shahbaz Hussain 40).

Related stories

Related Topics

cricket / sport / sports event / domestic / national tournament / national championship / regional championship / Dindigul / Salem / Madhya Pradesh / Tamil Nadu / Delhi / Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.