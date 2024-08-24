Buchi Babu | Jhathavedh’s five-for helps TNCA President’s XI take the lead

Leg-spinner Jhathavedh Subramanyan’s five for 77 helped TNCA President’s XI bowl out Railways for 355 and secure a first-innings lead of 104 runs on day three of the Group-B match in the second round of the Buchi Babu cricket tournament at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground here on Friday.

Skipper and left-arm spinner M. Siddharth picked up three wickets to finish with figures of four for 76.

The 212-run third-wicket stand between Pratham Singh (143, 207b, 19x4, 3x6) and Mohammad Saif (104, 154b, 11x4, 2x6) was broken when the former charged at Siddharth and skied his one-handed shot to Vimal Khumar, who ran back from mid-on to take the catch.

Jhathavedh then struck twice in one over. He had Saif top-edge a sweep for Radhakrishnan to move from slip and complete the catch behind the ’keeper. and then had Ravi Singh stumped. Ravi skipped down the pitch and fell trying to get bat on the ball that went down the leg-side for the keeper to collect and reach for the stumps.

The 24-year-old later had Upendra Yadav edge to Radhakrishnan at slip, while Vishal Harsh’s attempted front-foot hoick to mid-wicket off the leggie was pouched by Mohamed Ali at cover-point.

Thereafter, Siddharth sent back Raj Chaudhary and Ayan Chaudhary.

Jhathavedh completed his five-wicket haul when Sahaib Yuvraj skied a shot to be caught by Mohamed Ali at cover point.

The scores (round two, day three):

At Salem: TNCA President’s XI 459 & 133/2 in 37 overs (S. Radhakrishnan 82) vs Railways 355 in 97 overs (Pratham Singh 143, Mohammad Saif 104, M. Siddharth 4/76, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 5/77).

At Tirunelveli: Jharkhand 178 & 140/9 in 49.2 overs (Kumar Suraj 60, Pankaj Kumar 40) lost to Hyderabad 293 & 26/1 in 3.2 overs. Hyderabad 6(6); Jharkhand 0(6).

At Dindigul: Baroda 255 & 254 bt Jammu & Kashmir 114 & 108 in 36 overs (Mahesh Pithiya 5/49). Baroda 6(6); J&K 0(3).

